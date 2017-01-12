County Tournament Flashback – 1997 edition

It had been 29 years since Carlinville boys basketball team had risen to the top of the Macoupin County Tournament.

After winning it all in 1968, the 1997 Carlinville Cavaliers decided enough was enough, and pulled out wins over Staunton in the semifinals and Southwestern in the championship to win the county.

Against Staunton in the semifinals, head coach Quinn Steiner was none to pleased at the start of the game, according to reports. His Cavaliers trailed 20-2 after one quarter and 24-2 early in the second against the Bulldogs.

The Cavaliers, however, led by Luke Smith’s 14 points, battled back to beat the Bulldogs 52-46.

That put the Cavaliers into the Saturday night championship against Southwestern, picked to win the tourney at the start.

It would be another tight affair, with Amit Chopra scoring 19 points and Bryan Lusk 12 for the Cavaliers, as they got the job done with a 53-47 win over the Piasa Birds.

Chopra and Smith were named to the all-tournament team that year for the boys, as were MVP John DeLong of Southwestern; Steve Moore of Staunton; Rob Macropoulos of Southwestern; Danny Bishop of Bunker Hill; Ben Woods of Palmyra Northwestern; Terry Starks of Southwestern; Ben Frank of Staunton and Joe Lacopo of Gillespie.

On the girls side, Gillespie won its fourth straight county title, dominating Southwestern 71-42 in the final, after beating Girard 59-32 in the semifinals.

The MVP of the girls all-tournament team was Gillespie’s Kristine Polo.

She was joined on the team by Missy Skelton of Virden; Jodi Ottersburg of Gillespie; Kristy Johnson and Catherine Wolff of Southwestern; Beth Louderman and Beth Nichelson of Girard; Margo Girardi of Gillespie; Ashlee Heinz of Carlinville and Kimby Housman of Southwestern.

—

Weather permitting, the 2016 edition of the Macoupin County tournament kicks off Saturday in Carlinville, with six games beginning at noon. Twelve of the 14 boys and girls teams will be in action on that day.

Seeds for the tournament on the girls side include Mt. Olive as the top seed, followed by Carlinville, Gillespie, North Mac, Southwestern, Bunker Hill and Staunton.

Southwestern is the top seed of the boys tournament, followed by Bunker Hill, North Mac, Gillespie, Mt. Olive, Staunton and Carlinville.

Day one matchups start with girls games at noon when Carlinville plays the Staunton Bulldogs, followed at 1:30 p.m. with Gillespie facing Bunker Hill and at 3 p.m. with Mt. Olive playing Southwestern.

The boys tournament will start with a 4:30 p.m. game featuring Bunker Hill against Carlinville, while North Mac faces Staunton at 6 p.m. and Southwestern vs. Mt. Olive rounds out the six-game day one tournament opener.

In his daily report, CHS athletic director Darrin DeNeve said there was a Plan B in place if inclement weather were to interfere Saturday. More than likely, Monday will be used to play several games, as there is no school around the area.