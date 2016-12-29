County school board races set

With the deadline to submit petitions to be placed on the ballot for seats on area school boards past, there’s now a clear indication what options will face voters in the 2017 Consolidated Election on April 4.

No school board may have more than three members from a single township. All of the candidates listed below have declared themselves non-partisan.

In CUSD #1 in Carlinville, three people will run for three seats on the board; they are incumbents Tracey Jo Smith and Dan J. Kallal, with newcomer Kathy Norris-Gahr.

In CUSD #2 at Northwestern, three candidates will fill three seats on the board. They are Maggie Kuykendall, Brock M. Campbell and Michael Jason Waters.

In CUSD #5 in Mt. Olive, incumbent Tammy L. Sievers, along with candidates Matthew DeVries, Jeffrey Adam Osmoe and Mike Markezich, will vie for three seats on the board.

In CUSD #6 in Staunton, three incumbents will run uncontested. They are Kimberly L. Peterson, John J. Renner and Janice Kinder.

In CUSD #7 in Gillespie, voters will choose from four candidates to fill three seats on the board. The candidates include incumbents William J. Carter Jr. and Donald E. Dobrino, along with Alisha Kapp and Dennis Tiburzi.

In CUSD #8 at Bunker Hill, three candidates will run uncontested to fill three board seats. The candidates are incumbents John F. Bauer and Lacey A. Wieseman, and Whitney Mullink.

In CUSD #9 at Southwestern, six candidates are running for three seats on the board. The candidates include incumbent Tim Baker, along with Stephen D. Ritzhaupt, Kimberly S. Wedepohl Yurick, Donna J. Loy, Hayden D. Powers and Andrew Bagley.

In CUSD #34 at North Mac, although there are three seats up for election, no one turned in a petition for representation of District 2. Teresa M. Worth is running for the seat for District 4, and Daniel A. Nichols is running in District 5. Both are incumbents.

Some Macoupin County students attend school in neighboring counties. Voters in those areas will elect school board members in those school districts.

In CUSD #10 in Greenfield, three candidates are running uncontested to fill three board seats. They are incumbent Christopher Goode, Joe Kinser and Brandi Rynders.

In CUSD #12 in Litchfield, voters will chose from four candidates to fill three seats on the board. Those candidates include incumbent Ron Anglin, along with Jennifer Reid, Gregg D. Hires and Edward Schumacher.

In CUSD #1 in Franklin, there are four candidates running for three board positions. They include incumbents Natalie Prince, William Smith and Curtis Reznicek, along with Josh Slaughterback.

In Panhandle CUSD #2, only two candidates have submitted petitions for three available board seats. They are incumbent Richard Bormida and Scott Cowdrey.