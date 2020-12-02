County officials take oath of office

Posted Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 11:20 a.m.

Garrison, Kravanya replace Watson, Targhetta

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer~Democrat managing editor

In the cold shadow of the courthouse on a brisk December day, three individuals took the oath of office in embarking on four-year terms to serve Macoupin County Tuesday.

Jordan Garrison was sworn in as Macoupin County State’s Attorney. He replaces Jennifer Watson, who had held the post since 2010. Anthony Kravanya was sworn in as coroner, replacing outgoing coroner Brad Targhetta. Incumbent Lee Ross was sworn in as circuit clerk.

“We apologize for the 20-something degree weather, but we’re happy you’re here with us,” Judge Kenneth Deihl said just before the ceremony began.

All three took the oath of office while their spouse helda Bible for them, Judge Deihl swearing in Ross, Judge April Troemper swearing in Kravanya and Judge Josh Meyer swearing in Garrison.

State Sen. Andy Manar, former chairman of the County Board, reflected on Watson and Targhetta’s service to the county.

“I had the privilege of working with Jennifer and Brad in my capacity as board chairman many, many years ago. I want to thank them for there service to the county. Public service isn’t easy. Those of us who have held office, especially at the local level understand its challenges. These two have served with distinction and have served the county well. Thank you both.”

Judge Josh Meyer, right, introduces State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison, left, Tuesday morning at the north steps of the Macoupin County Courthouse. In the background are Circuit Clerk Lee Ross and Coroner Anthony Kravanya. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Daniel Winningham.

Judge Kenneth Deihl, far right, share a few closing remarks after county officials, from left, Circuit Clerk Lee Ross, Coroner Anthony Kravanya and State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison were sworn into office. To Garrison’s right are Judge April Troemper and Judge Josh Meyer. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Daniel Winningham.

Joining incoming Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison were, from left, his parents, Ken and Peggy Garrison and his wife, Alexis. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Daniel Winningham.