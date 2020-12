County officials to be sworn in Dec. 1

Circuit Clerk Lee Ross, Coroner Anthony Kravanya and State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison will be sworn in to office at the north

steps of the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

Due to current COVID-19 mitigations, the ceremony will be held on the north steps of the Courthouse, facing East Main Street. While the ceremony will be outdoors, attendees will still be required to follow current social distancing and mask requirements.