County girls: Cavies settle for third

By Eric Becker

GIRARD (Jan. 25, 2018) – It’s hard enough to try and win three straight times against one opponent.

But when that opponent is Steve Wooley’s Southwestern Piasa Birds, it makes it that much tougher.

Carlinville’s girls had their chances, but when early shots and free throws weren’t falling, one knew it would be a tough night and defense would have to carry the team.

It nearly resulted in a comeback, but the Piasa Birds held on for a 32-29 win Thursday at the Macoupin County Tournament in Girard.

The loss sent the Cavaliers (13-9) into the third place match Saturday against Bunker Hill. Southwestern (10-10) was sent to the championship against Gillespie.

The Cavies led once, at 1-0 after a free throw. Southwestern, using man-to-man defense instead of zone for the first time this season against the Cavaliers, seemed to get the Cavies a bit off-balanced, as even the usual sure-handed shots were not falling most of the night.

The Birds went on a 12-0 run to take early control of the game.

Molly Novack and Abbey Burns both made three-pointers early, as the Birds made four of their first five shots in the game.

It was the opposite for Carlinville, which missed nine straight until a three-pointer by Natalie Kaganich late in the first quarter made it a 12-4 game after one stanza.

Southwestern pushed the lead to 16-4 after hoops from Korrie Hopkins and from Novack.

Rachel Olroyd hit a three-pointer for Carlinville, but the Cavies could not sustain any offensive rhythm for most of the night.

A late steal and basket by Olroyd trimmed the Southwestern lead to 22-14 at the half.

The third quarter was a rugged one for both teams. There were more combined fouls (eight) and combined turnovers (12) than combined points (six).

Both teams netted just three points each in the third quarter, with the Cavies trailing 25-17 heading to the fourth quarter.

Josie Bouillon’s basket off a fast break started the fourth quarter off right, and moments later Burns scored on a drive to make it a 29-21 Southwestern lead.

Carlinville got as close as 29-24 with 4:23 left, but missed free throws the entire night was one of the downfalls in this game. Neither team made two in a row at the foul line in the game.

Southwestern seemed in control, leading 32-25 with 35 seconds left.

A free throw from Corin Stewart with 25 seconds left made it 32-26.

Two missed Southwestern free throws later, Olroyd threw one in from three-point range, banking in a desperation shot with 3.6 seconds left.

It was 32-29 and the Cavies called their final timeout. Needing a miracle, the Cavies almost got it.

Carlinville forced a turnover. Olroyd had her hands on the ball for a second but then the players tumbled to the floor. The Cavaliers never did get a shot up as time expired, sending the Piasa Birds to the championship game.

Olroyd had 14 points for Carlinivlle; Emma Griffith scored five; Kaganich, Sydney Bates and Tieman had three points each and Stewart had a point.

Tieman had seven rebounds; Olroyd had six steals and Bates had five steals for Carlinville.

Carlinville was nine of 40 from the field, seven of 22 at the foul line with 17 turnovers.

Burns had nine points and Novack and Bailey Weible seven each for Southwestern, which made 13 of 30 shots from the field and four of 10 at the foul line, with 24 turnovers.

Carlinville 63, Bunker Hill 25

So in the third place game it was the top seeded Cavaliers and the sixth-seeded Minutemaids at the county tourney Saturday.

Carlinville hit 11 three-pointers and steamrolled to an early lead en route to a win.

After a 2-2 tie to start, the Cavaliers went on a 12-0 run.

All-tournament selection Olroyd scored seven points during the run.

Carlinville, which had trouble making shots two days earlier, made nine of 15 in the opening quarter, including two three-pointers from Sydney Cania. The Cavies led 22-8 after a quarter.

Neither team scored the first four minutes of the second quarter, but the Cavies hit three more three-pointers, including another by Cania and two by Kaganich to lead 35-10 at intermission.

The Cavaliers continued hot in the third quarter from long range with three more three-pointers, opening a 53-16 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

It led to a running clock the entire fourth quarter with the Cavaliers taking third in the county.

Olroyd led the way with 14 points; Cania had 12 and Tieman finished with 10 points. Kaganich had nine points; Stewart seven; Griffith and Elise Baker four points each; Eryn Seal three points.

Olroyd added four blocks and three rebounds with two assists. Tieman and Griffith each had seven rebounds, with Griffith coming up with four steals. Bates had three assists.

The Cavaliers made 23 of 57 shots from the field including 11 of 20 from three-point range and six of seven free throws with 14 turnovers.

Mallory Schwegel, an all-tournament selection, scored nine points to lead Bunker Hill, while Brylie Chrisman added seven points.

BHHS made 11 of 43 from the field and three of 10 free throws with 18 turnovers.

Gillespie 51, Staunton/Mt. Olive 29

In the second game Thursday, Gillespie punched a ticket to the championship game by outdueling their county neighbors to the south, Staunton/Mt. Olive.

It was a competitive first quarter, but the Miners took charge with a 21-3 run in quarter two.

Mackenzy Mix and Keaton Link each had eight points in the second quarter, while Staunton had just one field goal from Hali Bandy.

Mix added six more in the third as the lead grew to 45-16 through three quarters of play.

Mix led Gillespie with 14 points; Paige Niemeyer had 13 and Link had 12.

Staunton was led by Abby Davis, with two fourth-quarter three points, netting six points in her first varsity action of the year.

Southwestern 35, Gillespie 32

It wasn’t always pretty, but quite effective for Southwestern Saturday night as the Piasa Birds edged the Miners to capture the girls county title for the 17th time overall and second time in three years.

The grind-it-out approach worked for Southwestern as they beat the Miners 35-32.

The Birds opened an 11-8 lead after one quarter.

Gillespie could not muster much in the second quarter, as Southwestern opened a 21-14 halftime lead. Grace Bertolino had a pair of three-pointers for Gillespie’s only points of the quarter.

Southwestern continued to hold the lead at 30-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Novack hit a three-pointer and Korrie Hopkins hit a shot for the Birds as they stayed afloat despite missing all three free throw attempts.

The Miners would come up short in a 35-32 decision.

Novack, an all-tournament team selection, led Southwestern with nine points. Weible, another all-tournament performer had six points, as did Hopkins.

Gillepie’s Paige Niemeyer, an all-tournament selection, led the Miners with 10 points and Bertolino added eight points.

North Mac 61, Staunton/MO 53

In the fifth place game, the second-seeded Bulldogs went winless in tournament play as the Panthers prevailed by a 61-53 score.

North Mac jumped out to a 15-8 lead after one quarter and held a 27-20 halftime lead and 47-32 advantage through three quarters.

Cailyn Martin scored 12 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (5-17), while Brooke Meador had nine of her 14 points in the third quarter.

Ashleigh Painter led the Bulldogs (11-9) with 17 points.

Paityn Tieman of Carlinville defends Bunker Hill’s Katelyn Edwards in the second half of Saturday’s Cavaliers’ 63-25 win.