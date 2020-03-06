County fair seeks contestants for 2020 Little Miss pageant

County fair seeks contestants for 2020 Little Miss

The Macoupin County Fair is looking for 5- and 6-year-old girls in the Macoupin County area to participate in the 2020 Little Miss Macoupin County Fair Pageant.

This year’s pageant will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. Children may not be younger than 5 or older than 6 years of age by the pageant date in order to be eligible. Little Miss contestants must reside in or attend school in Macoupin County. Prior to the pageant, children and parents or legal guardians will be required to attend practices to prepare the children for the stage.

The pageant is limited to 20 total contestants. These spots are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who have been a previous contestant may enter again, however they will be placed on a waiting list as first time contestants will have the opportunity to fill slots first.

If interested in entering a child into the pageant, call Elissa Graham at 217-827-7156. The deadline for entries is Friday, April 24, 2020.