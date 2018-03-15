County dominance? Try the Cavalier track team from 1948-67

County dominance? Try the Cavalier track team from

By Tom Emery

CARLINVILLE (March 15, 2018) – In sports, streaks are made to be broken. And the longer those streaks last, the more legendary they become.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of one of the most remarkable streaks in area sports history – the twenty straight Macoupin County boys track titles won by Carlinville High School. The two-decade run began in 1948 and lasted through 1967.

Finally, Staunton broke through in 1968 by pulling out some needed points in the final event of the night. It remains a hallmark moment in the illustrious history of the county track meet.

Former team members cite a number of reasons for the Cavaliers’ long run of success. “The county meet was a pride thing for us,” said Ron Young, the 1964 long jump champion who later earned a track scholarship to Bradley University. “It wasn’t something for personal ego. You remembered the streak at county, and you didn’t want to be the ones to lose it.”

“Track was the only organized sport in junior high in Carlinville,” said Young. “Also, we were told that if you wanted to play high school football, you had to go out for junior high track. So our junior high teams had twice the participants of other schools, and that was the only team we could be on in junior high, anyway. That played a big role in how good our high school teams were.”

That feeder system, along with much greater numbers in participation, helped Carlinville build superior depth. The 1965 county meet was a prime example, as the Cavaliers captured only one individual title at county, while Gillespie won six. But Carlinville produced seven second-place finishes and five thirds, which was enough to put the Cavaliers over the top in a 57 – 53.5 win.

In addition, Carlinville benefited from coaching stability. Each of the titles from 1949-63 was coached by Lou Stivers, who is remembered for his organizational and motivational abilities.

“Stivers had tremendous organization ability, and he brought out depth each year,” said Steve Mathias, the shot put champion of 1963 and future member of the Millikin University Athletic Hall of Fame. “He was also able to motivate the individual to do better individually, but think about the team first.”

During the streak, Carlinville won in nearly every way imaginable. Some titles came in blowouts, such as the 1961 county meet, when the Cavaliers overcame a heavy rain at the meet in Virden to rack up 77 points, racing past second-place Staunton with 27 1/3. The next year, Carlinville blew past Staunton 85.5 – 28.

The Cavaliers also won the close ones. In 1953, Mount Olive won all three relays, but Carlinville placed one or two runners in every event but the 100. That display of depth was enough for a 57-54 win.

As the titles kept coming, an array of individual stars rose to the top. They included county title winners like Young and Mathias, as well as names like distance runners Jerry Thomas, Jim Seago and Gene Gahr, long jumper Phil Wynn, high jumper Dean McKee, all-purpose star Bob Dohm, pole vaulter Greg Heinz, and countless others.

But all streaks have to end, and for Carlinville, the run came to a shocking halt. The 1968 county meet was expected to be tight, as Carlinville had suffered heavy graduation losses while Gillespie was coming off its first South Central Conference meet team title since 1956. Staunton was also expected to contend.

As the county meet wore on, no team managed to separate itself, and it all came down to the final event – the mile relay. Carlinville clung to a small lead, but Staunton seized the opportunity. The Bulldogs came through with a clutch win in the relay, while Carlinville only managed a fifth-place finish. That was enough to give Staunton a last-second, 47-46 win.

Carlinville, though, rebounded in 1969 to start a new streak, winning the first of five straight Macoupin County titles. That gave the Cavaliers a run of 25 county titles in 26 years. And it all started with the remarkable two-decade streak of 1948-67.

Tom Emery of Carlinville is compiling a Volumes 2 and 3 of a history of the Macoupin County boys and girls track meets. He released Volume 1, which covered the boys meet from 1904-78, in 2013.