County courthouse to remain open

With the shelter in place order due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Macoupin County Courthouse is still open and providing services.

“We have created a simple homepage to show contact information and special provisions an office or department may be taking as well as which types of court cases have been postponed and links to all types of services that can be done online,” said County Clerk Pete Duncan. “Please keep checking it over the course of this situation for latest updates and changes as they happen.

The web site is www.macoupincode.com/coronavirus.html.

Here is a recap on how the county plans to handle many of the services offered at the courthouse.

COUNTY SERVICES

Carlinville – On March 20th, Governor Pritzker signed an executive order calling for Illinois residents to shelter in place. During that period, essential services are to continue, which includes Macoupin County government. For the safety of the public and employees, county government is doing everything possible to provide service to everyone without them needing to leave their homes. Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan, County Treasurer Anne Boehm and Supervisor of Assessments John Bresnan encourage anyone who needs county services to use the many convenient online, through the mail, or over the phone options they have available. Below is a rundown of services by office that can be offered without visiting the County Courthouse:

ASSESSOR’S OFFICE PROPERTY INFORMATION

For parcel mapping, visit the Macoupin GIS link from the Supervisor of Assessments office webpage. For property information from the tax file, visit the Macoupin ATAS Web Portal Property Search link from the Supervisor of Assessment office webpage

PROPERTY TAX SENIOR AND DISABLED EXEMPTIONS

Macoupin County exemption renewals for seniors, disabled veterans, and disabled persons will be delayed. In the event that the delay is for more than a few weeks, renewals will still be accepted after the filing deadline. Please call the Supervisor of Assessments office at 217-854-8281 ext 710 if you have questions.

COUNTY TREASURER’S OFFICE

2018 tax bills that were payable in 2019 are available for viewing and printing through the County Treasurer’s section of the Macoupin County website. Go to the Treasurer’s tab, from there click on the link to access tax information: MACOUPIN COUNTY ATAS Web Portal Property Search.

If you need printed information prior to the 2017 tax bills that were payable in 2018 you will need to contact our office. If you need amounts only for the years 2010 through 2016 those amounts are visible on this page as well.

For any information you may need, please feel free to contact the Treasurer’s Office @ 217.854.4014 ext. 709 and we will get a copy of your bill to you.

COUNTY CLERK RECORDER OFFICE

All document types except deeds requiring the purchase of real estate tax stamps can be recorded electronically through the county’s e-recording options. Please view the ‘E-RECORDING’ tab on the website for options on e-recording. Documents can also be mailed to the above address. If you are unsure about the recording fee, call (217) 854-3214 ext 708 above or email recorder@macoupincountyil.gov

If you are in need of a copy of your deed or other recorded document, all recorded documents from 1829 to present are available online. Visit the ‘ONLINE LAND RECORDS’ tab on the website for links. We are working with the vendor to suspend subscription fees as a courtesy for anyone who may need a copy of their document during the state declared emergency.

If you need a copy of your DD-214 military discharge, please email recorder@macoupincountyil.gov and we can mail a copy to you.

COUNTY CLERK VITAL RECORDS

For those applying for a marriage license, you can enter all of the information required on the online application found on the ‘APPLYING FOR A MARRIAGE LICENSE’ tab on macoupincountyclerk.com. Couples would still need to come to the office to complete and sign the application, but filling out the online application will drastically cut down on wait time.

For those needing a copy of a birth and death certificate or marriage license, forms can be printed off of macoupincountyclerk.com and either mailed in or emailed to vitals@macoupincountyil.gov.

Once received, we can mail the copy back to you. While we can not accept requests over the phone, we would be able to handle a credit card transaction over the phone should you need a copy mailed to you immediately.

COUNTY CLERK ELECTIONS

With the primary election over, normal election office activity continues. For those needing to check on their voter registration status can visit www.macoupinvotes.com and use the voter look up tool. If someone needs to register to vote, they can also visit macoupinvotes.com and click the ‘REGISTER TO VOTE’ button. They can either use the Online Paperless Application linked there or print out an application and mail it the address above. Anyone with questions on the election can call the number above or email elections@macoupincountyil.gov.

NOTARIES AND ASSUMED NAMED BUSINESS LICENSES

Notary commission notification letters will still be sent as we receive them from the state. Once you receive your letter, if you send back your signature on a blank sheet of paper to our office, we can mail you your commission. During the state emergency, my office will waive the additional fee from $10 to $5, the same as if you came to apply in person.

Assumed name business license applications are available on www.macoupincountyclerk.com under the ‘PUBLIC FILINGS/ASSUMED NAME BUSINESS.’

Applications can be printed out and completed, though they do require a notary to sign. Once completed, they can be mailed back to the office. We will process it and send the next step paperwork to you. During the state emergency, my office will waive the additional fee for mailing from $10 to $5, the same as if you came to apply in person.

DELINQUENT (BACK) TAXES

For anyone needing to pay delinquent taxes, the online property tax search on the homepage of MacoupinCountyClerk.com allows you to see an up to date estimate of how much you owe. State law requires those to be paid by cashiers check, cash or money order so payments would still need to be mailed in.

COURT UPDATE COMING LATER

An announcement on how court cases will be handled is expected later today from Judge Kenneth Deihl.