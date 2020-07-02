County courthouse phone system down

Posted Thursday, July 2, at 3 p.m.

The Macoupin County Courthouse phone system is down and at at this time it is unknown how long the outage will last.

Anyone needing to contact the Courthouse can visit the county website, www.macoupincountyil.gov, for email information for each office as well as online services. The Courthouse is also open to the public, though there are still a few health and safety precautions are still in place.

The Courthouse apologizes for the inconvenience.