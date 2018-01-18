County boys: No upsets through first two days

GIRARD (Jan. 18, 2018) – All of the higher-seeded teams managed to win handily in the first day of the 100th annual boys Macoupin County Tournament, hosted by North Mac, at Girard’s school gymnasium.

Staunton 53, Gillespie 34

In the first boys’ game of the tournament, Staunton pushed forward in the middle two quarters to defeat the Miners.

Gillespie got 10 first quarter points from Anthony Kravanya in keeping the game tight early. Brady Kinder answered with nine of his own and Staunton led 18-17 after a quarter.

Kinder had seven more points, and Dylan Hemann had six, during the second quarter surge which saw Staunton lead 33-22 at halftime.

Staunton pulled away in the second half. Kinder led all scorers with 23 points and Hemann added 16.

Kravanya had 15 and Michael Robbins had 12 for the Miners.

North Mac 55, Bunker Hill 33

The hosts built a big halftime lead and cruised to victory over Bunker Hill.

Matthew Weidner had five early points for Bunker Hill, which trailed 17-7 after a quarter and 36-9 at halftime.

Tanner Wilson hit three long-range shots in the first quarter for North Mac, and wound up leading the Panthers with nine points in the game.

Ten different North Mac players scored, with Sam Mount, Zayne Langellier and Ryan Gustafson each scoring eight points.

Devon Ralston had 14 points for Bunker Hill, 12 of which came in the second half. Weidner added 12 points.

Southwestern 70, Mt. Olive 40

In the final game of day one, Caden Heyen scored 20 points, 18 in the first half, in Southwestern’s victory over Mt. Olive.

The Piasa Birds are the top seed of the tournament. They led 15-10 after a quarter then used a 23-10 run in the second to lead 38-20 at half.

Heyen had 11 points in the second quarter and Caleb Robinson hit a pair of three-pointers for Southwestern.

Ben Lowis finished with 12 points and Justin Bailey 11 for the Piasa Birds. Heyen added seven rebounds and five assists; and Lowis had three steals.

Mt. Olive got 17 points from Joey Baum and 13 from Quintin Kosowski.

Monday’s action

Staunton 61, Bunker Hill 34

In Monday’s middle game, Kinder scored 15 points in the first quarter and 23 for the half as Staunton defeated Bunker Hill.

Kinder finished with 26 points. Dylan Hemann added 12 and Ethan Booth 10 for the Bulldogs, which led 24-8 after a quarter and 42-15 at half.

Bunker Hill got 13 points from Jacob Weidner and nine from Trey Pickerall on three treys.

North Mac 68, Gillespie 44

The host Panthers defeated the Miners behind 25 points from Zayne Langellier.

North Mac led 17-5 after a quarter in improving to 2-0 in pool play. Sam Mount added 16 points as 12 different players scored for the Panthers.

Gillespie got 19 points from Anthony Kravanya and 10 from Dominik Taylor.

Friday’s tournament games include a pair of championship semifinals, as Southwestern plays Carlinville and North Mac meets Staunton. The winners of those games will play for the championship on Saturday evening.

Weekend recaps

Greenville 48, Southwestern 45

At Piasa, the Comets made a late three-pointer to win a crucial road game in the South Central Conference.

Greenville led 36-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Justin Bailey, Heyen and Lowis all had 11 points for Southwestern, while Robinson added 10.

SW was just three of eight from the foul line. Lowis added eight rebounds. Heyen and E.J. Kahl had three assists.

Litchfield 67, Gillespie 44

At Litchfield, the Purple Panthers pulled away in the second half, outscoring Gillespie 37-15 to earn a South Central Conference win.

Gillespie got 15 points from Kravanya in a losing effort.

South County 53, Mt. Olive 50

At Franklin, the Vipers held off Mt. Olive in non-conference action.

South County led 18-10 after a quarter but had to hold on for the win.

Kosowski had 17 points to pace the Wildcats.

Staunton 56, Roxana 48

At Staunton, the Bulldogs had to hold off a late rally by the Shells to earn a SCC victory Friday night.

Booth scored 18 points and Kinder had 10 for Staunton, which led 30-18 at the half and 44-29 entering the fourth quarter.