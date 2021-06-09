County Board recognizes Eagle Scouts; appoints new member

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County board recognized a pair of Staunton residents that had recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at its monthly meeting June 8.

Joseph Cisler and Noah Partridge, who earned their honors as a reward for completion of community projects, each received a certificate of appreciation from board chairman Larry Schmidt.

Cisler devoted his time to do renovations on Staunton’s town clock, following in his father’s footsteps.

“In 2005, my Dad actually restored the clock,” Cisler said. “It used to be sitting down and he actually made a tower along with the landscape around it with the clock hanging up.”

Cisler restored all of the lighting inside of the clock’s face and replaced all of the details around it, including the ones on the back panel.”

Partridge also did his project in Staunton, which was improving the layout of the town’s park.

“There wasn’t very many places there for people to have a picnic,” said Partridge. “When you think of a park, it’s usually the thought of going there and having lunch with your family.”

Partridge said that there were already benches installed there, but the park was lacking tables.

To resolve the issue, Partridge poured and stamped a concrete pad to improve the quality of the landscape. He then inserted a new picnic table set that consisted of scrolls and three benches around it.

“I added rock as well and tied it into the landscape to make it look like its already been there,” said Partridge.

Partidge added that he wanted to give the park an elegant look for many other reasons besides picnic dates.

“People have weddings there as well as prom pictures, homecoming pictures and all of that other stuff,” said Partridge.

“You guys have done a great job and that’s something good to put on your resume going down the line further,” Schmidt told the boys. “It takes a lot of work and dedication to get as far as you did. Good luck on your futures.”

“This is a big chunk of these boys’ lives,” Boy Scout Master Dave Cisler said. “The Macoupin County board recognizing these Eagle Scouts all the time is so nice. We appreciate that, past, present and future.”

D. Cisler then told the board that this would be his last meeting involved with Boy Scouts after 13 years.

“This is my third son and third Eagle Scout, so this has been kind of cool,” D. Cisler said. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. It has been a challenge and it has been fun.”

D. Cisler then introduced Jeremy Frabell, who was stepping in to fill his shoes as the new Boy Scout Master.

“He is going to be excellent,” D. Cisler said of Frabell. “We’re down to about 29 boys but I am assuming his leadership will help that total to grow back up to the fifties again.”

To read the full story, see the June 10th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.