County Board to meet April 2; City Council to meet via teleconference April 6

County Board to meet April 2; City Council

Due to the need to approve an extension of a disaster proclamation prior to Friday, April 2, the Macoupin County Board will holds its monthly meeting Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

As part of one of the executive orders Illinois Governor Pritzker has signed, in person attendance has been waived due to the COVID concerns.

“We are also being encouraged to consider only critical agenda items,” said Couonty Clerk Pete Duncan.

Duncan is working on a plan to hold the meeting and adhere to the recent social distancing proclamation by the governor.

The Board room televisions are going to be connected to Judge Meyer’s Courtroom on the ground floor of the Courthouse, which also has a television.

“We will be splitting attendance between those two rooms to stay below the 10-person limit on gatherings,” Duncan said. “We will also have a telephone number available for the public, elected officials and department heads to call in on. If any Board member does not want to attend the meeting in person, you will also be able to call into the conference call and vote over the phone.”

Board members planning to attend over the phone are encouraged to notify Duncan so plans can be made on how many individuals to allow at either the board room or the court room.

Duncan was hoping to try a test run of the conference call early next week in an effort to make sure everything is worked out prior to the April 2 discussion.

The agenda will be much shorter than usual and finalized early next week, according to Duncan.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the public is being provided this phone number to call into the Board meeting. The number to use is: (978) 990-5000. Those wanting to listen in will then be asked to enter the access code of 739994.

To view the entire agenda, go online to: macoupincountyil.iqm2.com/Citizens/detail_meeting.aspx?ID=3834.

City Council to meet April 6

The Carlinville City Council will be having a teleconference meeting Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

It will be for approving bills and the emergency ordinance. Information for how to do this will be put up on the website prior to the meeting, according to deputy city clerk Julie Stults.