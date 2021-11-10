County Board maps finalized for next 10 years

By Erin Sanson

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The redrawn county board district map was approved by the Macoupin County Board during its regularly scheduled Tuesday Nov. 9 meeting. Shipman two was officially added to District six, District four lost Cahokia 1 and 4 but gained Cahokia 5, and District 5 lost Cahokia 5 but gained Cahokia 1 and 4.

The redrawn precincts were subject to more discussion on Tuesday night as board member Dave Thomas brought up an issue he claimed several constituents raised to him recently. In Mt. Olive Township the six current precincts were proposed to change to three precincts consolidating precincts three and four, one and six, and five and two. The issue arose in consolidating precinct three and four. Precinct three covers the town of Sawyerville, while precinct four covers in and around White City.

The concern from citizens of those precincts was that by consolidating the precincts that area would lose a polling place and a voting machine. Residents of White City would have to go to Sawyerville to vote or vice versa depending on how the board decided to arrange the voting place. All voters from one village would have to go to the other to vote in any election, potentially decreasing accessibility to vote. Thomas suggested the precincts in Mt. Olive township be consolidated except for the current precincts three and four which remain separate allowing for a polling place and machine to remain in both villages. The amended proposal was accepted by the board, leaving Mt. Olive with four precincts, down from six, instead of three precincts for the next ten years.

The board also approved the board salary for the coming ten years. Each board member will receive the same $237.50 they receive now per county board meeting attended and $38 for every committee meeting they attend, if the member is on the committee. The board chair will receive $570 a month, and the same amount for each board meeting and committee meeting the chair attends. All board members will receive mileage pay for each meeting they attend, but only for one meeting per day.

Kent Tarro was a visitor to the county board meeting, bringing county health employees, Kristen Crabill and Derrek Tiburzi, with him to discuss environmental health issues. The health department asked for the board’s approval to change an ordinance regulating septic systems. Macoupin County currently only allows sub level systems. Public health is hoping to change the ordinance to allow for open discharge or surface level discharge systems. This type of system treats the wastewater in a tank and then releases the treated water on the surface level of a property.

These systems come with sampling requirements that would need to be done once or twice a year, which would be the homeowner’s responsibility to perform. The sampling would then be recorded at the local, county level rather than the state or federal level, and it would be the county health department’s responsibility to ensure the systems are operating properly. Crabill claimed that surface discharge systems are significantly cheaper for the homeowner and will last longer than other septic system types as long as the proper maintenance is performed. Crabill also told the county board members that Macoupin County is one of only three counties in Illinois that do not allow for an open discharge system. The board voted to table the matter until they could do more research into the matter.

Tarro also asked the county board members to submit support letters for the Macoupin County Public Health Department to continue operating their health centers. He also mentioned that Peggy Garrison, who has been at the Health department for 33 years will retire at the end of November. Garrison is currently the program compliance and oversight monitor and the chief financial officer for the transportation program. Tarro requested the board and board chairman Larry Schmidt sign a request for approval that the positions currently held by Garrison be transferred to Lori Sanson beginning January 1, 2022. Sanson has been involved with the Transportation Program since 2006 and has had many responsibilities within the program already.

Jack Pritchett of Boy Scout Troop 34 in Staunton was present at the meeting to be recognized for recently achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. For his project Pritchett installed a plaque at Staunton City Hall, and re-landscaped and fixed the area outside of the city hall.

