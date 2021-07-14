County Board honors dedicated volunteer archivist

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The county board began their meeting at the end of their agenda, recognizing individuals. Tuesday night the board recognized Linda Kmiecik for her over 20 years of service at the Macoupin County archives. Linda began volunteering with the archives in 1999, when the records were still being housed in the courthouse dome. “We started in the dome… with the heat and the cold and the humidity…” Kmiecik recalled.

“And the pigeons!” a board member added, to the amusement of others.

The County Archives have since moved from the dome to what was the Carlinville Public Library, the brick building across the street from Ace Hardware, which the County purchased to make it into the county archive building.

County Clerk Pete Duncan praised Kmiecik’s efforts, saying, “Linda has been probably the constant thread through that time of all the folks who have helped organize all those records, raise some money, donated money to help buy the preservation file folders to make sure we weren’t going to lose them over the course of time, has handled untold amounts of genealogy requests, I’m sure.

“Especially dual citizenship.” Kmiecik added, jokingly.

Duncan continued, “And has helped with the archive volunteers who have spent a lot of years making their own index of all of our old court records, we’re not all the way through yet, but they’ve made a huge dent. Trust me when I say the amount of money that they have saved you all, and all of us, by doing that on their own time, for no real recognition and obviously no pay, is just amazing. You really can’t, until you go over there and see all the records over there… understand the task they took on, and really the electronic indexing they’ve done is just amazing.”

In September, according to Duncan, Kmiecik decided she would start stepping back from the archive. She stopped doing so many genealogy requests, but continued helping at the archives as necessary.

“As I said we should have done this in the fall, we wanted to do it and definitely recognize Linda for over 20 years of working tirelessly preserving the county records and the county archives, her dedication has saved the county thousands of dollars, while still fulfilling research requests, her efforts are sincerely appreciated. So we’ve got a certificate of recognition and the other thing, I think, would be a very nice gesture if we rename the archives building The Linda Kmiecik Archives Building.” Duncan said, which caused a round of applause and agreement from the board members.

She began her thank you speech by mentioning how impossible the task would have been if not for the help of several other volunteers, who worked at the archives throughout her own 20 year career. Kmiecik thanked the board and Duncan in return for her award and the honor of the building being named for her, saying “It’s been fun and we love genealogy, we would not have been doing this without that. So thank you, thank you for making it easy.”

After recognizing Kmiecik, the board meeting followed the set agenda. All of the committee reports, from the finance committee, executive committee, building and grounds committee, and the road and bridge committee, were approved and accepted unanimously.

