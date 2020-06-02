County Board to hold special meeting June 5

The Macoupin County Board will hold a special meeting Friday, June 5, to discuss a proclamation in support of local businesses, organizations and churches.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

County Clerk Pete Duncan said board members Todd Armour, Harry Starr, Kristy Dunnagan, Frank Long, Bernie Kiel, Robert Quarton and Robert “Tony” Wiggins.

The public may call 312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID No. 280221 0225 or access it at zoom.us/j/2802210225.

At least six of the 18 board members needed to sign a petition authorizing and requesting a special meeting.

Duncan said Friday will be the board’s first special meeting since the summer of 2013.

In addition to Friday’s meeting, the board will hold its another meeting Tuesday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at the second floor meeting room of the Sheriff’s Building.