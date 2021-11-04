County Board districts redrawn; voting precincts combined throughout county

County Board districts redrawn; voting precincts combined throughout

By Erin Sanson

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

During the meeting discussing the reapportionment of Macoupin County, held on Tues. Nov. 2, there were only a few changes to be discussed by the committee. The committee looked over the proposed redistricting of the county, reviewed the proposed changes in voting precincts throughout the county, and discussed county board member salary.

The changes made to the district boundaries only affected four of the nine districts in the county.

District three, whose board members are Matthew Acord and Kristi Dunnagan, would lose Shipman two, with a current population of 209. Shipman two would then become part of District six represented by William Harding and Robert Quarton. District three would then comprise all of Brighton Township and the east half of Shipman Township. District six would be made of the most townships, representing Scottville, North Palmyra, Barr, South Palmyra, South Otter, Western Mound, Bird, Chesterfield, Polk, and the west half of Shipman Township.

The other district changes are in the south east corner of the county. District five represented by Ruth Pomatto and Larry Schmidt lose the Cahokia 5 section but gain Cahokia 1 and 4. District 4, represented by Mark Dragovich and David Thomas gain Cahokia five but lose Cahokia one and four. All other districts remain the same.

With the proposed redistricting, District three will have a population of 5,288, district six will have a population of 4,914. District four will have a new population of 4,857, while district five will have 5,069.

Another discussion was held on the precinct changes in the county. Precincts are determined by the number of registered voters in an area. The same number of precincts will exist in Brighton, Bunker Hill, and Girard township. The boundaries for the precincts changed even though the number of precincts did not.

