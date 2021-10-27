County Board to decide soon on County Board Districts and Precinct Lines

County Board to decide soon on County Board

The Macoupin County Board will soon be deciding on the district lines for the next ten years of each County Board district as well as possible consolidation of precincts. The county board district lines will be considered based on 2020 census data and precinct consolidation will be considered based on the number of registered voters in the precinct, per state statute.

The Re-apportionment Committee will meet Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:30 pm to recommend possible changes to the County Board. The whole Board will consider those changes at their Tuesday, November 9th meeting at 6:00 pm. The public is invited to attend either or both meetings, which will be held at the County Board room, on the second floor of the jail complex at 215 South East St, Carlinville, IL 62626.

The County Board is currently made up of 9 districts, each electing two members. Per state statute, the Board has to review those districts every ten years after the census is completed to try and ensure that the population is as close to equal as possible between the districts.

The county’s precincts will also be considered for consolidation. Each of the county’s 26 townships are required to have at least one precinct and polling place. If a township has enough voters, it can be split into precincts and possibly have more polling places. Most townships with more than one precinct have not had changes to those precinct lines for decades, which has left some imbalance in the number of voters in a precinct. The Board is considering consolidation to try and balance out the number of voters per precinct.

Those interested in seeing the proposed changes can review them after November 2nd at the County Clerk’s Facebook page ‘Macoupin County Clerk’ or on www.macoupinvotes.com and selecting the button ‘Proposed Board Districts and Precincts.’