County Board adopts emergency declaration proclamation

The Macoupin County Board approved an emergency declaration proclamation in a 16-0 vote April 2.

The board originally was scheduled to meet later in the month but the board meeting was pushed up to extend an emergency declaration.

The board’s resolution for the emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic will go from April 4 through June 30.

The next regular County Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m.

Prior to adopting that resolution, the board got updates from the Macoupin County Public Health and Sheriff’s departments on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 update

Christy Blank of the Macoupin County Public Health Department provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the April 2 County Board meeting.

“We announced today that Macoupin County has its first positive resident. It is a female in her 50s. At this time, the patient is at her home. She is complying with the quarantine order. She had self-quarantined prior to the diagnosis. We have completed our investigation around any exposures. We made contacts with all known exposures and those subjects are on quarantine and complying with the quarantine order as well.

“I know there has been a lot of questions around testing in the county,” Blank said. “We are held to the guidelines that CDC and IDPH have defined for us. We now have availability to start testing through private labs, but are strictly encouraged to stay as close to those same guidelines and make sure that we’re testing people that have had all other illnesses ruled out.”

Individuals with symptoms are contacted by phone and screened further before “instructed to come to a clinic for a drive-thru test,” according to Blank.

“We are still are encouraging everybody that despite the amount of tests being done and the amount of positives we have or don’t have to be aware and not get a false sense of security. We believe this is all around us. It’s saturated throughout the state and we’re just now starting to get the positive results. We want everyone to continue doing the things we’ve been encouraging, such as practicing your social distancing, staying at home when you’re sick, good hand hygiene, covering up your mouth or nose with a tissue when you’re sneezing, try not to touch your mouth or your face, cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and abide by the shelter in place order.

“We know that some of residents in the county are upset with us because we cannot disclose the information as to which town this patient resides in as this is something that is dictated and passed down to us by federal law in protecting this patient, both their health information and their safety.”

Board member Roberta Vojas asked why the individual’s town of residency could not be released since they had been reported in the St. Louis area.

“What you’re seeing in Missouri is that there is something that is deemed an outbreak status, meaning that they have had a cluster of positives within a facility or a site or a specific region, then they are allowed to announce their zip code as the cluster outbreak. For an individual case, they are not allowed to disclose the actual zip code. This is protected under their HIPAA … Those are deemed cluster outbreaks.

“I know it’s frustrating and I assume you’re probably going to get calls or people questioning you about it but we want to reassure them that they should assume that the average person they come in contact with at the grocery store could be infected, the person at the gas station could be infected. It is around us. We just haven’t gotten all those positives yet. They should be taking precaution in all they are doing and protecting themselves and try to stay home and limit their time outdoors.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl provided board members with an update on the county’s response.

“It’s been a long three weeks now,” Kahl said.

“We’re managing. We shut down the dispatch center. We’re not allowing people in and out of there like we normally did. We have very limited access. Everybody is doing an awesome job of wiping things down. Everyone is wiping their own area.

“We have plenty of latex gloves. We do have masks but I’m afraid if it gets pretty crazy like they’re saying it’s gonna happen we’re going to be out of masks.”

Kahl credited the work of the those at the courthouse.

“The courthouse, I think everyone has done an excellent job over there,” Kahl said. “All the department heads have done a great job of trying to keep people out of there. We’ve been looking at the amount of people coming in and out. We keep track of that.

“We’re doing everything we can. We’re open for suggestions for anything, but I think we’ve done about everything we can do at this time.”

Macoupin was first county in the state to restrict visits to the jail, according to Kahl.

“I shut off visitation right away,” Kahl said. “We pretty well shut our lobby down at the sheriff’s office to keep the public out of there. We don’t want it in our jail.”

There is drop box for individuals to provide items for those in jail, Kahl said.

“Right now, knock on wood, we’ve stayed healthy. To my knowledge at this point in time I don’t believe any of my employees have the COVID or anything or any the prisoners.

“It seems like it is coming, so we’re doing everything we can.”

Kahl said the Sheriff’s Department is taking steps to limit contact.

“We have limited the amount of people that we’re bringing into the jail,” he said. “We do have a full jail.”

The total number is 90-plus inmates, he said.

“We’re as full as we can be,” Kahl said, adding that total includes 27 or 28 federal prisoners.

“We have to keep them,” he said. “We don’t really have a choice there.”

Judge Kenneth Deihl told board members they are only hearing felony cases with those in custody, juveniles, mental health and orders of protections.

An existing administration order limiting regular access goes through April 17 though Deihl said that will likely be extended that at minimum through Friday, May 1.

Deihl added certain jurisdictions have pushed the access date much further, such as Madison and Cook counties, where it’s after Memorial Day or into early June.

Those in courthouse security are asking a series of questions to individuals seeking to gain entry.

“They are helping to screen people coming into the building,” Deihl said.

In addition, security officers are attempting to help individuals get questions answered without visiting departments throughout the building.

“We are limiting visitors to watch court,” Deihl said.

Macoupin County was one of the last counties in central Illinois to implement rotations for employees. Deihl said staff rotations within the courthouse are up to each department head.

