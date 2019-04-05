County 4-H’ers at State Jr. Leadership Conference

4-H members, Luke Wolff of Shipman, Logan Helling of Bunker Hill, and Saralynn Joiner of Carlinville recently attended the 2019 Illinois 4-H Junior Leadership Conference held in Champaign.

They participated in a fun-filled overnight event where they received an in-depth look at everything available in Illinois 4-H. This event was planned and organized by the Illinois State 4-H Youth Leadership Team. The overnight conference for seventh and eighth grade 4-H members offered youth a chance to explore new 4-H project areas, learn activities and games they can take home to their own 4-H clubs, learn and practice new leadership skills, and they were able to meet kids their age from across the state.

For more information about this conference or how to join a 4-H club, call the University of Illinois Extension Office at 217-854-9604.

Logan Helling, Saralynn Joiner, Luke Wolff, and Youth Leadership Team Member Parker Karrick at the 4-H Junior Leadership Conference in Champaign.