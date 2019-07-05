County 4-H holds general show

4-H projects were showcased June 20 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds

4-H members from around the county exhibited a wide variety of projects.

A few examples of projects displayed were photography, health, beekeeping, animal science, floriculture, visual arts, electricity, theater arts, leadership, woodworking, robotics, model rocketry, forestry, creative writing and natural resources.

During the 4-H shows, members complete a process of evaluation called conference judging. This process allows the 4-H members to answer questions asked by the judges pertaining to the projects.

The questions are asked to help the judge determine how much the 4-H member learned while doing their project. The 4-H program would like to thank the following judges for helping out with the General Show: Don O’Brien of Benld; Meghan Allen, Beth Groves, Paula Robinson, Dan McCandless, and Christine Goldstein of Carlinville; Rick Spencer of Gillespie; Mary Lou Griffith of Modesto; Christie Joehl of Greenfield, Elizabeth Golike of Bunker Hill, Tera Jones of Hettick and Joan Hartley of Divernon. Show superintendents were Alice Tebbe of Mt. Olive and Kim Pence of Palmyra.

Trophies and Best of Show Rosettes are awarded in selected project areas. All members receiving a blue ribbon may be considered for a special award. 4-H members, ages 8 and older, who exhibit excellent projects can be chosen to exhibit their outstanding projects at the Illinois State Fair as a State Fair delegate. State Fair Alternates take the place of a delegate if they cannot attend.

Macoupin County 4-H members who received a General Show trophy or State Fair/State Fair Alternate ribbons were:

Aerospace-Model Rocketry

Best of Show: Mylee Ribble; State Fair. Wyld Gilmore and Mylee Ribble; State Fair Alternates, Braylee Gilmore and Brendon Mosby; Vet Science, Best of Show-Rachel Wolff; State Fair-Rachel Wolff; State Fair Alternate, Darcy Cummings; Animal Displays, Best of Show- Samantha Fulton; Reserve Best of Show- Tori Hester; State Fair Delegates Samantha Fulton and Tori Hester; State Fair Alternate, Lexi Hester;

Civic Engagement

Best of Show-Carter Murphy, State Fair Delegates- Carter Murphy and Samantha Fulton;

College & Career Readiness

Best of Show- Braylee Gilmore; State Fair Delegate- Braylee Gilmore;

Communications-

Creative Writing

Best of Show-Braylee Gilmore; State Fair Delegate: Braylee Gilmore and Tori Hester; State Fair Alternate: Cara Winningham;

Computer Science

Best of Show- Riley Owsley; State Fair-Tyler Behme and Riley Owsley;

Crops

Best of Show- Peter Jarden; State Fair Peter Jarden-Soybeans; Sam Wolff -Corn; Anthony Joiner-Soybeans;

Electricity

Best of Show- Anthony Joiner; State Fair Delegates, Anthony Joiner, Luke Wolff and Trace Cummings;

Health

Best of Show- Makenna Harding; State Fair Delegates, Rachel Wolff, Makenna Harding and Payton Harding; State Fair Alternates – Allie Helling and Carter Joiner;

Horticulture –

Vegetable Gardening

Best of Show-Ethan Cloninger (Veg. Plate); State Fair Delegates, Ethan Cloninger;

Floriculture

Best of Show-Emma Kallal; State Fair Delegate, Emma Kallal;

Intercultural/Diversity

Cultural Awareness

Best of Show-Logan Helling; State Fair-Tori Hester, Emma Mathis and Logan Helling;

Interior Design

Best of Show- Hallee Kaburick; State Fair Delegates- Saralynn Joiner, Hallee Kaburick and Allison Rosentreter;

Leadership

Best of Show- Lexi Hester; State Fair Delegate- Lexi Hester, Marissa Box and Paige Horstmeyer; State Fair Alternate- Braylee Gilmore;

Natural Resources

Best of Show, Logan Helling- Natural Resources; Mary Behme-Outdoor Adventures; Aiden Noblet-Sportsfishing; Aiden Noblet- Entomology; Alexandria Helling-Forestry; Carter Murphy-Wildlife; Alexia Mosby- Beekeeping; Natural Resources State Fair Delegates, Logan Helling- Wildlife 2; Carter Murphy- Wildlife 1; Ethan Schuette- Natural Resources; Aiden Noblet-Sportsfishing; Carter Joiner-Wildlife 1; Natural Resources State Fair Alternates, Mary Behme-Outdoor Adventures; Logan Helling-Natural Resources; Wyld Gilmore-Sportsfishing; Molly Reed-Sportsfishing; Melanie Soto- Wildlife 1;

Entomology

Best of Show-Aiden Noblet; State Fair Delegate-Aiden Noblet;

Entomology Beekeeping

Best of Show- Alexia Mosby; State Fair Delegate, Alexia Mosby and Anthony Joiner; State Fair Alternate, Brendon Mosby;

Photography

Best of Show-Photo I- Riley Rhodes; Best of Show-Photo II – Allison Rosentreter; Best of Show-Photo III- Rachel Wolff; Best of Show-Photo – Caleb Cloninger; Photo State Fair Delegates: Riley Rhodes, Rachel Wolff, Caleb Cloninger, Allison Rosentreter; Photo State Fair Alternates- Lillian Burris, Joscelyn Wagner, Carly Rhodes and Madalyn Dugan;

Collections

Best of Show- Ethan Schuette, Robotics; Best of Show- Alex Behme; State Fair, Alex Behme; Riley Owsley,

Tractor Care

Best of Show- Anthony Joiner; State Fair Delegates-Anthony Joiner and Mylee Ribble; State Fair Alternates- Frank Titus and Peter Jarden;

Shooting Sports

Best of Show- Frank Titus;

Weather

Best of Show- Abigale Landes; State Fair Delegate- Abigale Landes; State Fair Alternate- Carter Joiner;

Video/Filmmaking

Best of Show- Tyler Behme; State Fair Delegates-Tyler Behme;

Visual Arts Best of Show

Rachel Wolff-Nature; Rachel Wolff- Wood; Allison Rosentreter-Fiber; Allison Rosentreter-Heritage Arts; Gabe Pauline-3-D Art/Mixed Media; Mason Lockwood- Paper; Summer Carol- Clay; Joscelyn Wagner- Computer Generated; Iris Lamm-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment; Claire Behme- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment; Visual Arts State Fair Delegates, Lillian Burris-Cake Decorating; Summer Carol- Clay; Allison Rosentreter- Fiber; Ethan Schuette-Non-Original Fiber (8-10 year olds only); Allison Rosentreter- Heritage Arts; Rachel Wolff- Nature; Mason Lockwood- Paper; Allison Rosentreter-Scrapbooking; Gabe Pauline- 3-D/Mixed Media; Rachel Wolff- Wood; Iris Lamm- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper, or Glass; Claire Behme-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper, or Glass; Allison Rosentreter-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Wood, Metal, or Textile; Joscelyn Wagner-Computer Generated; Rachel Wolff –Metal; Kayleigh Trimm-Glass/Plastic; Visual Arts State Fair Alternates, Kayleigh Trimm-Nature; Emma Mathis-Paper; Ethan Schuette-Wood; Joscelyn Wagner-Clay; Charlee Dugger- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper, or Glass; Logan Helling- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper, or Glass; Joscelyn Wagner-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Wood, Metal, or Textile; Saralynn Joiner-Fiber; Rachel Leggett- Fiber; Kayleigh Trimm-Non-Original Fiber (8-10 year olds only); Logan Helling-Heritage Arts; Saralynn Joiner-Cake Decorating; Alexandria O’Shea-Scrapbooking; Joscelyn Wagner-3-D Art/Mixed Media; Reese Heyen-Metal Trace Cummings-Computer Generated;

Welding

Best of Show- Lucas Camerer; State Fair Delegate- Anthony Joiner and Lucas Camerer; State Fair Alternate- Luke Wolff; Woodworking; Best of Show Luke Wolff, Josiah Schuette and Anthony Joiner

Woodworking

State Fair Delegates, Josiah Schuette and Luke Wolff; Woodworking State Fair Alternates, Anthony Joiner and Max Dugan;

General Show Cloverbud Ribbons

4-H Members age 5-7 years old showed off their project posters during the 4-H General Show.

The following Cloverbuds showed a poster this year: Charlie Behme, Eleanor Behme, Elijah Blevins, Tyler Boente, Braden Bowker, Todd Brawley, Abe Clark, Augie Clark, Bethany Cloninger, Dominick Gillespie, Amelia Hamilton, Grant Hammann, Maycee Hampton, Paige Heyen, Hephzibah Hobson, Maria Jarden, Libby Knes, Millie Knes, Jace Murphy, Addyson Noblet, Alli Rhodes, Lidiya Ribble, Ben Schuette, Cash Spaur, Hanley Stoecker, Carson Trimm, Ava Turner, Sydney Wilson and Dominic Winningham.

Project topics ranged from farm animals, building birdhouses, art and gardening.

For more information on the 4-H General Show or any other 4-H activity, contact the University of Illinois Extension Office – Macoupin County at 217-854-9604.

Riley Owsley of Carlinville pictured with her Computer Science Project at the 4-H General Show.

Emma Kallal of Palmyra displays her Floriculture Project at the 4-H General Show.

4-H member Hadassah Hobson of Worden took her goat for a walk at the Macoupin County Fair on June 28. Enquirer Democrat photo by Daniel Winningham.