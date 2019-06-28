Council prepares to update city ordinances

By: Chris Best

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Monday, June 24, Carlinville City Council held a special meeting to go over necessary updates to city ordinances with guest Frank Heiligenstein of Illinois Codification Services. This was the only topic on the agenda for the lengthy meeting.

The city contracted Heiligenstein in March of 2017 with the intent of finalizing the city’s updated codification in October of 2017, a goal which was not met. Monday’s meeting provided an opportunity for Heiligenstein to return to address the council and get the city back on track with the process.

Over the course of the meeting Heiligenstein systematically went through his proposed updates of the city’s book ordinances, highlighting changes that had been made and noting others that the city could consider further.

The topics covered range from the minute, such as how many chickens should be allowed within the limits of a city (the norm is six non-crowing chickens and no roosters), to more substantial proposals, such as Heiligenstein’s suggestion to annex residential “donut holes” within the city and enforce the 1.5 mile zones from the edge of town. Among the benefits he gave for annexation were cheaper water rates and immediate city police protection for annexed members.

“That additional population would also help you with grants too,” Heiligenstein said.

According to Heiligenstein any of these “donut holes” that are less than 60 acres and use city utilities can be annexed without permission from the residents.

