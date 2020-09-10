Council member fills vacancy in Ward 2

By:CHRISTOPHER BEST

Enquirer~Democrat contributor

CityCouncil KimHarber.JPG

Kim Harber, left, is sworn in as an alderman for Ward 2 at Monday’s Carlinville City Council meeting. Harber replaces Elaine Brockmeier, who announced her resignation. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Chris Best.

At the Sept. 8 City Council meeting City Attorney Daniel O’Brien provided an update on the ongoing lawsuit brought against the city by Camille and Wayne Brotze regarding the formation of the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company.

After Judge April Troemper declared the IARWC to be a void corporation and denied the city’s request for stay, the city has taken the case to the Appellate Court. The Appellate Court has now dismissed the city’s second motion to stay, though it will be some time before the full case plays out, according to Brotze. Until a decision is reached by the state’s Court of Appeals, all activities by the IARWC will remain halted, O’Brien noted.

The IARWC has filed its own appeal and will soon file their own motion to stay according to O’Brien.

“We will wait to see how Illinois Alluvial’s motion to stay progresses,” O’Brien said.

New Ward 2 Alderman appointed

Former Ward 2 Alderman Elaine Brockmeier submitted her resignation during Monday night’s meeting.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Carlinville as an alderman and in business,” Brockmeier said in her statement to Mayor Deanna Demuzio and City Council members. Following the announcement of her resignation, Alderman Brockmeier vacated her seat at the table and sat in the audience for the remainder of the meeting.

Replacing Brockmeier is Demuzio appointee Kim Harber who was officially sworn in at the end of the meeting.

Library roof replacement

Monte Stock of Stock design reviewed roofing bids for the Public Library and City Hall building from Lakeside Roofing and Kehrer Brothers Roofing. The low bid, which was approved by the Council, came from Lakeside Roofing with a base bid of $195,580.

It may be another month before work can begin on the project. According to Stock, it could take anywhere from one week to one month before the work is finished depending on the weather.

Police resignations

Carlinville Police Officer Brandon Reiher submitted his resignation effective Sept. 13. Reiher’s resignation comes as he has accepted a position with the Secretary of State Police. The Council approved a motion to begin the hiring process for Reiher’s replacement.

Part-time police officer Paul Hinzman also submitted his resignation, citing his full time job as a conflict.

Public comment

In the time allotted for public comment, Steve Morgan filed a complaint regarding his neighbor who leaves a vehicle parked adjacent to Morgan’s property line. According to Morgan the position of the vehicle sometimes impedes his ability to pull into his own driveway. Morgan asked if the city would consider an ordinance that would forbid leaving a vehicle parked within a certain number of feet from a property line.

Bill Link announced that the Make Carlinville Beautiful project will next be removing and replacing bushes from the Albertine Garden near City Hall this week or next week. Link encouraged anyone wishing to help to participate in this project.

Next meeting

The next City Council meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 21, at City Hall.