Couch to 5K registration deadline July 23

CARLINVILLE (July 19, 2018) – Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary’s voluntary Couch to 5K program is designed to encourage couch-sitters to get fit enough to take part in the run, jog or walk elements of the annual 5K to Wellness event in September. Those who register and pay the $20 fee by Monday, July 23, will be eligible to work out at their own pace every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday starting July 30, with experienced 5K volunteers from the hospital on hand for assistance.

“The $20 registration fee for our Couch to 5K participants also covers their registration for the 5K to Wellness run on Saturday, Sept. 8,” said Auxiliary liaison Jamie Bray. “They’re automatically entered in the main event and will get the free t-shirts and other goodies that all of our 5K entrants are entitled to.”

“The purpose of this voluntary program is mainly to help people who might not otherwise join us for the September event to build up their confidence and their stamina enough to run, jog or walk in the 5K or the one-mile fun run,” said Bray. “Couchers who sign up by the 23rd are asked to be on the wellness path, just south of the hospital and medical office building, by 5:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday starting on July 30. They will spend time with the experienced runners and walkers for support.”

Registration fees paid in person or by mail for the Couch to 5K program and the 5K to Wellness event must be paid by check made payable to CAH Auxiliary. Paper applications are available at the hospital, Crowe Boot and Shoe, D&D Fitness and Shell stations in Carlinville and surrounding towns. Credit card registration is also available at eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Bray at (217) 854-3868 or jbray@cahcare.com.