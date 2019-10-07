Cottages at Carlinville to be the dementia care site for Macoupin County

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Cottages at Carlinville, operated by Greer Management, will be opening in approximately two months in Carlinville. The site is part of Illinois Medicaid’s Supportive Living Program, which just announced 40 new dementia care sites scheduled to open throughout the state over the next three years.

The location will have 15 private apartments with kitchenettes and private baths. Greer Management is presently in the interview process for hiring a manager for the site, seeking a registered nurse with experience in dementia.

Greer Management hopes to have a ribbon cutting and open house in the near future, but is waiting on building inspections to be completed before an announcement is made.

Julie Hoskins of Greer Management stated that the company applied for a license in Carlinville when Medicaid opened up the Supportive Living Program to memory care last year.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services stated in a press release that the goals of SLP include encouraging independence and community involvement, along with privacy and dignity.

As with other SLP facilities, residents at the Cottages at Carlinville will determine their own schedule and decide which servies they will receive, which includes laundry, medication management, well-being checks and assistance with daily living activities. Residents in dementia care receive increased oversight by staff.

The Cottages at Carlinville will be located at 18804 Route 4 in Carlinville. For more information, contact Greer Management at (618) 594-8581.