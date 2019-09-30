Corteva unveils a change of name and purpose from Pioneer days

Corteva unveils a change of name and purpose

Maintenance Engineer Chris Short, leading a tour of the new facility, presents a “Litchfield-brewed” performance metrics system, which displays live feedback taken from sensors in the equipment for seed washing and unit packaging. Short stated the company gets a lot of value out of the system and are trying to push the system across the entire network.

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

For those who are familiar with the Pioneer brand based near Litchfield, many have been left with questions about the facility’s recent change of name to “Corteva.” The location held a breakfast on Tuesday morning, with location manager Tony Herman leading a presentation regarding the name change.

Herman stated that the name change was a planned separation by Pioneer.

“I want you to know I am a very proud and staunch supporter of the Pioneer brand. That is not going anywhere. We’re staying in the community. The Pioneer emblem and name is still on the building for a reason. We’re still going to be the premier seed brand for the company Corteva.

Herman stated that the company spent a lot of time researching the company name, which means “heart of nature,” derived from the Latin cor, for heart and the Hebrew teva, for nature. Corteva, he explained, is a new agriscience company broken off from Pioneer.

“That’s a very positive story for those of us who have long been in the brand,” Herman said.

Herman stated that Corteva’s purpose as a company is “to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume and sharing progress for generations to come.”

After the presentation there was a tour of the new facility, which cost the company $15 million and includes an elevator and conveyors which maintenance engineer Chris Short described as a “huge efficiency increase,” with 3 million boxes of seed processed last year.

According to Short the facility washes about 800 boxes of seed per day to be shipped back to growers.

Another innovation for the facility is a conveyor that has been added under the floor of the receiving area.

“A semi comes up, opens its hoppers and lets the seed fall into a grate in the floor,” said Kevin Clark, production planning manager for the facility. “It’s a really nice addition from an efficiency standpoint.”

Clark stated that the facility receives 750 to 850 of these units on a truck per day and prefer to use local haulers, though also use trucks within their own network.

“We also prefer to ship direct to the customer, but we also do interplant shipping,” Clark said.

Pat Boone, an employee at Corteva, presented a special drone that the company uses for the field.

“The camera is high-definition and is also able to pick on infrared images,” Boone said. “As we fly afield, anything in certain colors, we can walk to that specific spot and look for issues. Red usually shows up as bad plant health. This keeps us from having to walk a 100-plus acre field and look for things initially.

“We still walk and do inspections, as so far, while technology keeps getting better and better, we haven’t found a better thing than what we call ‘boots on the ground.’ But we keep looking for things like this to improve how we grow seeds.”

The week of the event was also National Farm Safety and Health Week. At this time of year, Corteva focuses on sleep deprivation and encourages farmers to be on their guard when working around their equipment.

Presently, the $15 million facility operates from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but shifts to a 24-hour schedule beginning in October and ending in April.