Correction: April, 11th edition

Correction: In an article which appeared in the April 11th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat (MCED), we inadvertently stated that Crabby’s Supper Club (on IL-4) was closed. We greatly apologize for this significant error. Crabby’s Supper Club, located at 18838 Route 4, in Carlinville is OPEN for business Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings from 5:00pm-9:00pm.

For further establishment information: https://www.facebook.com/crabbyssupperclub