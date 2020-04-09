Coronavirus 2020: CDC recommends face coverings

The first confirmed positive case of coronavirus was reported April 1 by the Macoupin County Public Health Department.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the health department confirmed there are 10 positive cases countywide.

The county is not releasing the location of where the individuals with the positive tests reside, citing HIPAA law.

In instances in which a zip code as five or more positive cases, the Department of Public Health is monitoring this information daily.

To track the number of individuals throughout the state with the COVID-19 virus, individuals are encouraged to visit dph.illinois.gov/covid19/statistics or wiu.edu/illinoiscovidmap.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state had 13,549 confirmed cases, and the peak is expected around April 17.

CDC recommends masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. This would include grocery stores and pharmacies.

Macoupin County Emergency Management Coordinator Derek Tiburzi said staying home, social distancing and strict hand hygiene are still preferred methods for preventing further spread of COVID-19, but face masks are one more tool that may be used by the general public and essential workers to protect each other from respiratory droplets produced when we cough, sneeze or talk.

When to Wear a Mask

All Illinoisans should wear as mask or face covering when they must leave their home or report to work for essential operations and they either can not or it is impractical to maintain six feet of physical distance between themselves and others. Examples include:

• Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies,

• Picking up food from the drive thru or curbside pickup,

• While visiting your health care provider,

• Traveling on public transportation,

• Interacting with customers, clients, or coworkers at essential businesses,

• Performing essential services for state and local government agencies, such as laboratory testing, where close interactions with other people are unavoidable, and

• When feeling sick, coughing, or sneezing.

Those who are staying home and have no close contacts that are infected with COVID-19 don’t need a mask while at home. Provided you do so alone or with close, household contacts, other situations that don’t require a mask or face covering include running or walking in your neighborhood, mowing the lawn, performing spring yard cleanup, gardening, driveway car washing, and other outdoor activities on your own property. Nevertheless we must be intentional about avoiding crowds and social distancing so we can enjoy physical connections later.

By following this guidance when leaving home, residents will reduce fellow citizen’s exposure to respiratory droplets and infectious particles.

Best practices for homemade masks

A few recommendations for the best practices for making and wearing homemade masks include:

• Using materials available at home or buying materials online to avoid exposure in public places.

• Purchasing masks made by small businesses, saving medical masks for health care workers and potentially helping the local economy.

• Making masks from materials that will hold up to daily washing and drying. Wash and dry newly sewn masks before using them for the first time.

• Having more than one mask per person so they can be laundered daily. This will also be helpful if your mask becomes wet, damaged, or no longer fits and you need to replace it.

• Washing your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water before putting on a mask, immediately after removing it, or if you touch the mask while using it.

• The mask should fit snugly around your mouth and nose. A metal wire sewn or built into the mask will help it conform to the bridge of your nose.

• Avoiding touching the mask while using it. If you do wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.

• There are relatively few studies of the effectiveness of masks made from homemade materials. Whether using cotton fabrics, paper-based shop towels, or other materials, try to strike a balance between the materials at home, how easy it will be to breathe while wearing the mask for extended periods away from home, and whether or not you would prefer to craft a new mask every day (paper) or wash and reuse your mask(s).

• Replacing your mask when wet, damaged or it no longer fits your face. Masks should not be worn damp or when wet from spit or mucus.

• Try to avoid touching the outer surface of the mask when removing it. Remove the mask by untying it or unfastening the ear loops. Place it in a bag or bin away from small children or pets until it can be laundered.

How to care for one’s mask

It’s a good idea to wash one’s masks or face covering at least daily. Place used masks in a bag or bin away from small children or pets until they can be laundered with detergent and dried on a hot cycle.

If the mask needs removed or reused prior to washing, it in a plastic or paper bag (not your backpack or purse) and be mindful not to put the mask where others can touch it or where the mask will contaminate other, shared surfaces. Wash hands immediately after putting the mask back on and avoid touching the face. Paper-based masks, like those crafted from shop towels, should be discarded after each use.