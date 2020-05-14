Corn crop report: 68 percent planted, 23 percent emerged

Corn crop report: 68 percent planted, 23 percent

There were 2.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 10, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Statewide, the average temperature was 49.8 degrees, 10 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.77 inches, 0.19 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated at 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 74 percent adequate, and 22 percent surplus.

Subsoil moisture supply was rated at 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 79 percent adequate, and 17 percent surplus. Corn planted reached 68 percent compared to the previous year at 11 percent and the 5-year average of 66 percent.

Corn emerged reached 23 percent compared to the previous year at 3 percent and the 5-year average of 35 percent. Soybeans planted reached 43 percent compared to the previous year at 3 percent and the 5-year average of 25 percent.

Soybeans emerged reached 10 percent compared to the 5-year average of 6 percent. Winter wheat headed was at 41 percent compared to the 5-year average of 50 percent. Winter wheat condition was rated 4 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 15 percent excellent.