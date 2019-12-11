Corey Hart

Corey Blaine Hart, 38, of Chesterfield passed away unexpectedly at 6:48 p.m. Friday Dec. 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 10, 1981 in Jerseyville to Randall Hart and Cathy Randolph.

In addition to his mother, Cathy, he is survived by five children Ruger Menge, Randall Hart, Elijah Hart, Thomas Hart, and William Hart; two brothers Chris (Kate) Hart of Modesto and Bryan (Jenny) O’Donnell of Greenfield; paternal grandfather Dean (Charlene) Hart.

In addition to his father, Randall, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Russel and Virginia Randolph; paternal grandmother Sharron Spurgeon.

Corey was employed by Illinois Paving in Chatham and was a former Medora volunteer firefighter. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation was held Dec. 11 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will be in Chesterfield Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Medora Fire Department.