Coonrod electric serving Carlinville for 37 years

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 23, 2017) – Driving south of Carlinville on Shipman Road, blink and you’ll miss the driveway leading to Coonrod Electric, tightly squeezed between Walmart and the primary school. Owned by Carlinville native Tim Coonrod, Coonrod Electric has served the Carlinville community and its 30 mile radius since 1980.

Coonrod realized as far back as his childhood that he had a passion for the electrical business. “I worked for other contractors here [in Carlinville] clear back when I was in high school,” said Coonrod.

It was that early work that lead him to pursue an education through Lewis and Clark Community, John Wood Community College, and Quincy Technical Schools. “I decided that I was going to go off to school and get my certifications and licenses and come back and start on my own [business],” said Coonrod. “I like this area. I was born and raised here. It’s a good community.”

Coonrod Electric does “a mixture of it all” when it comes to electrical work—from residential to farm and even commercial jobs.

“Probably one of the biggest things right now is home generators,” said Coonrod. “People are getting those in case there’s a catastrophe.”

With Christmas just around the corner, Coonrod is currently assisting in the installation of the Eschbachers’ extensive Christmas lighting display, which is visible annually across the street from Cross Church. Coonrod has assisted the Eschbachers with this installation each year since 1985.

Coonrod Electric offers free estimates for local customers as well as free inspections. Though the posted hours of business are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Coonrod, he is on call “24 /7” for emergency situations.

Hours: M-F 8-5

Address: 18512 Shipman Rd

Phone: (217) 854 8879

Tim Coonrod, owner of Coonrod Electric, is a proud member of Shop Local First.