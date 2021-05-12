Connie S. Kiel Twyman

Connie S. Kiel Twyman, 66 of Auburn, formerly of Carlinville, Thayer and Virden passed away Friday Apr. 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Connie was born Dec. 11, 1954 in Champaign, daughter of John and Mona (Oakley) Kiel.

She was a 1973 graduate of Virden High School and had worked at Dicky John in Auburn and Walmart in Carlinville.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Amber (Jason) Reynolds; grandsons, Austin Key, Joel Reynolds all of Auburn; sisters, Linda Lau of Thayer, Wanda Samuelson of Chatham, Mary Wallace of Carrolton, Chris (Butch) Pierce of Auburn; brothers, Roy Kiel of Litchfield, Larry (Paula) Kiel of Auburn, Bernie (Cindy) Kiel of Virden, Rick (Beth) Kiel of Edwardsville; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Anna, Darlene, Ella Kiel; brother, Vernon Kiel and brother-in-law, Dan Samuelson.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 15 at the First Baptist Church in Virden with Reverend Gerald Phillips officiating. At Connie’s request cremation rites were accorded.

Memorials in her honor may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 and will be received by Airsman & Calvert Funeral Home in Virden who is caring for Connie’s family.

