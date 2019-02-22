Connie L. Wirball

Connie Lee Wirball, 77, of Elmhurst passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Litchfield to Henry and Geraldine (Donaldson) Wirball.

Surviving are her brother, Pat (Beverly) Wirball of Elk Grove Village; nephews, Jeff (Jadwiga) Wirball of South Elgin and Bryan (Sara) Wirball of St. Charles; and great-nephews, Patrick Wirball and Andrew Wirball, both of South Elgin.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.