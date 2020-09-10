Connie E. Crawford

Connie E. Crawford, 71, of Girard, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020 at her residence in Girard.

Connie was the second child of four born to Robert Henry and Ora Darlene (Pierson) Ferris at Palmyra. She was born at home on Oct. 6, 1948.

On Jan. 22, 1967, she married Larry Dean Crawford at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in rural Girard.

Connie attended school at Northwestern in Palmyra. She was a quilter for Still Quilting in Carlinville. Connie was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Girard, enjoyed sewing and cross-stitching. She loved her family, and her granddaughters held a special place in her heart.

Connie is survived by her husband Larry; four daughters, Tammy Crawford of Virden; Peggy (Danny) McKain of Pleasant Plains; Rebecca Witt of Virden; and Christine Crawford of Virden; two granddaughters, Jade Crawford of Springfield and Elleigh Granderson of Virden; brother, Richard (Pam) Ferris of Palmyra; two sisters, Linda (Estel) Walden of Girard; and Kathy (Mickey Coleman) Peters of Manchester, Tenn.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by parents, Robert Henry and Ora Darlene Ferris.

Graveside funeral services were Sept. 3, 2020, at the Girard Cemetery, Girard, with the Rev. Victor Angulo officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire and Rescue or the American Diabetes Association.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www. davisandersonfuneralhome.com.