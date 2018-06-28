Concerned citizens argue against renewing permits to Macoupin Energy

Concerned citizens argue against renewing permits to Macoupin

CARLINVILLE (June 28, 2018) – A public hearing held Thursday at the Carlinville Library allowed concerned citizens a chance to voice themselves to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources as it decides whether or not to renew Permit 56 and Permit 209 at Shay 1 Mine.

The mine is located on Brushy Mound Road between Carlinville and Gillespie.

The hearing consisted of a few citizens against the seventh renewal of Permit 56 and the sixth renewal of Permit 209 by Macoupin Energy LLC, who oversees operation of the Shay 1 Mine.

The public hearing was just that – to gather information from the public into the IDNR’s decision making process whether or not to extend the permits another five years. While several IDNR representatives were in attendance, none answered any questions brought upon by the public, which was a bit of a let-down for some in attendance.

A transcript of the hearing will be published on the IDNR website as soon as it is received.

Robert Mool, hearing officer of the meeting and legal counsel for the IDNR, expressed before the start of the hearing that at this stage of the process, the IDNR is gathering all the information it could from the public in determining whether the permits should be extended.

The public has until July 2 to make any public comments known to the IDNR about the Shay 1 Mine permits. All questions will be taken into consideration when IDNR is reviewing the permit applications.

Exposure from Refuse Disposal Area-5 and RDA-6 coal slurry contamination is a concern for local residents who feel that the pollution has caused a migration of toxic contaminants beyond the mine site.

Joyce Blumenshine of Peoria was the first to speak. She represents the Illinois Chapter of the Sierra Club as a volunteer and is concerned with issues regarding the future of Illinois and the environment.

She said the ground water issue and other contaminants could lead to an uncertain future for the county.

“We are concerned about the future property values for area residents – we are also concerned about the future of this county,” Blumenshine said. “If properties do not have viable water, that is a cost for the future of this county and for Illinois.”

She was also concerned about the refuge area leaking containments and toxins outside the area.

“We’re talking about an unlined refuse disposal area and then another refuse disposal area which has been known to be leaking for a very long time because this mine has been violating its federal and state clearly required regulations to meet the basic requirements of coal mine and that is to not pollute beyond the permit boundary,” Blumenshine said.

She questions how the mine can continue to operate and how the IDNR can continue its renewals.

Mary Ellen DeClue of Litchfield was next to speak, questioning the harmful rulings made in accommodating permits to the Shay 1 Mine.

“IDNR and Illinois EPA from the beginning of the establishment of Shay 1 have made decisions that have accommodating the owner of the mine by approving the least expensive and most convenient operational processes which greatly, I feel, harmed the environment and the community,” DeClue said. “At the time it was known that the refuse disposal area (RDA) five and six were contaminating water resources off the mine site. Knowing the RDA’s contamination capability, Shay 1 Mine was still allowed to dispose of millions of gallons of coal slurry into the already offending RDA’s.”

An EPA hearing, DeClue said, determined that pollutants did not increase in off-site locations from the additional coal slurry.

“The problem was, this conclusion was based on setting the baseline for the analysis of discharges at the already existing pollution level exiting the RDA’s,” DeClue said. “Illinois EPA and IDNR must do better for citizens, communities and water resources.”

Martha Young, a resident of Brushy Mound Township, also spoke and discussed concerns that the mine has had in the area.

“Our concern is about the new aeration fan at the portal in the juncture of Brushy Mound Township and Gillespie Township,” Young said. “In spite of the technology available for aeration, an old very loud fan has been installed at the portal. The negative impacts are large, particularly for the neighbors who live here.”

Quality of life is being disrupted, as Young said some neighbors cannot be outside. Some cannot sleep undisturbed by the fan’s noise and cannot enjoy the overall enjoyment of the environment.

“Use some noise abatement procedures to benefit not only the neighbors but the employees,” Young said. “Being a good neighbor isn’t just about rules and regulations, it’s about doing the right thing.”

Bob Johnson questioned the public hearing is not being conducted properly.

“This is part four of the permit, states the operation file shall contain a description of mining operations,” Johnson told the IDNR. “Including, at a minimum, a narrative explaining the removal of dams, impoundments, coal processing waste, slurry, and disposal areas and structures. But deep in the cursory review of this permit’s part four operation plan, shows that the application is incomplete because the operation has no narrative explaining the removal of dams, impoundments, coal processing waste, slurry and disposal areas and structures. Furthermore, inexplicably, the permit’s part four reclamation plan shows a fully operational abandon permanent coal mine waste an pounding structure even though 62 IAC 181784 states without question that such structures may not be retained permanently as part of post mine land use.”

Thus, Johnson said the permit is not complete and not suitable for 62 IAC 1774.11 review.

“This public hearing is not legitimate,” Johnson said. “The renewal of this permit must be denied until the department fully completes and presents its 62 IAC 1774.11 review.”

Hillsboro resident William Schroder was concerned about the transcripts and whether they would be posted within the 10-day comment period, giving people a chance to properly respond.

“There will be questions raised that people won’t be able to respond,” Schroder said.

Representing the IDNR included Jeff Steiner, Northern District Supervisor of Operations; Nick Sandiego, Supervisor of the Land Reclamation Division; Cliff Johnson, Inspector of the Macoupin Mines and Minerals; Jim Schaefer, Permit Coordinator of IDNR; Dan Brennan, Office of Legal Counsel for IDNR.

Clayton Cross, Assistant Director of Engineering for Coalfield Construction and Darrell Smith, Manager of Engineering for Macoupin Energy were on hand representing Macoupin Energy LLC.