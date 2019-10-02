Completion of Blackburn’s ground breaking solar project celebrated on campus

Completion of Blackburn’s ground breaking solar project celebrated

All attendees at the Blackburn Solarbation event were invited for a group picture taken via drone to commemorate the historic event. This is the largest solar project, outside of utilities, in the state of Illinois. Enquirer-Democrat photos by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Saturday as part of homecoming weekend, Blackburn College unveiled to the public a completed solar project three years in the making. Plans began in Fall 2016 when the state of Illinois announced its renewable energy credit program to promote solar projects.

After partnering with IL Solar in May 2018, the work began in earnest, which included collaborating with Ameren, Our Sustainability Committee, United Community Bank and the city of Carlinville.

“It is an amazing project,” said Blackburn president Julie Murray-Jensen. “It is the largest solar project, outside of utilities, in the state of Illinois.

“We at Blackburn College have an obligation and a responsibility to prepare future generations with modeling and teaching that prepares them to confront big problems,” Murray-Jensen said. “Blackburn students, whether they are in our science programs or not, are going to be able to see the impact on a daily basis of our solar energy on our campus, how it powers the campus, what the efficiency is and what the savings are.

“This is much more than a financial contribution to our campus,” Murray-Jensen said. “It really is a contribution to our community and to our world.”

After Illinois approved Blackburn for renewable energy credits on April 10, which funded over half the cost of the solar array, members of the board at Blackburn broke ground at a May 16 signing ceremony.

President of IL Solar Dave Ronen stated that the array can be easily decommissioned in the case that in the future the land needs to be used for another project. The machine used to drive in each post, he said, took only 37 seconds per post. Each panel can also withstand one-and-a-quarter-inch hail in 100 mile-per-hour winds.

“Everybody asks where the money come from in these programs,” Ronen said. “Anybody who’s on Ameren will see a Renewable Energy Adjustment charge. Everybody in the state is paying into this program. That’s where all the funding is coming from. Right now they have about $800 million in that fund.”

Among other innovations will be a high definition display present on-campus which students can check for up-to-date statistics from the solar array, which will be available in the near future.

Houses neighboring the solar array will also benefit by getting credit for the power used by the school after the transformer overfills and sends the excess power over Ameren lines.

“The goal is to use as much as you can in-house, as it’s an equal offset of power,” Ronen said.

Murray-Jensen stated that the array will offset more than 60 percent of the school’s utility costs and will provide work for students in the support and maintenance over the 25-year life of the array.