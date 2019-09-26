Community Hospital to transfer property in Benld to IVEDC

Community Hospital to transfer property in Benld to

Community Hospital of Staunton has taken steps to transfer ownership of property at 311 East Central Avenue in Benld, to the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation. The building previously served as one of Community Hospital of Staunton’s medical clinics.

Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation is organized as a charitable and educational organization that serves the community, through programs to assist low-income, disabled, elderly, and individuals and families in need. IVEDC acts to receive, plan, coordinate, and administer federal, state, local and private resources towards education, employment and training, housing, transportation, resource coordination and other such related needs.

The IVEDC plans to transform the building into a community and nutritional center for area seniors that will serve southern Macoupin County. The IVEDC intends to serve meals and hold activities and classes for area senior citizens.

“This is a great opportunity for the hospital to assist the area with the needs of the community of Benld,” said Sue Campbell, CEO of Community Hospital of Staunton. “Illinois Valley offers great services to area senior citizens, filling a vital role in the hospital’s service area.”

Illinois Valley’s goal is to be able to occupy the space by late fall of 2019.