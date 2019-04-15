Community Awareness Seminar - Social Issues Putting Our Teens at Risk

Community Awareness Seminar – Social Issues Putting Our

Social Issues Putting Our Teens at Risk: April 15th 6pm CHS Gym

Macoupin Montgomery Addiction & Behavioral Health Coalition (MMABHC) is pulling together local experts to discuss the social issues and current trends that are putting our teens at risk. They will be discussing everything from the epidemic number of youth vaping, current trends in alcohol & Marijuana use by teens, prescription drugs, and online risks such as grooming, sexual predators and gambling. It’s important not only for parents and adolescents, but also community members to be aware of these trends. Awareness and education are the first steps in prevention and developing safety nets in the community to help curve the risks, as well as helping youth and parents find resources when needed.

The seminar will provide a deep dive on trends such as:

“JUULing”— a discreet form of vaping. In 2015, it was reported that 1 in 6 high school students used an e-cigarette in the past month. The devices are so benign-looking that students are bragging on social media about JUULing in school bathrooms, hallways, and even in class behind their teachers’ backs.

According to Medicine Net, “Significant statistics regarding alcohol use in teens include that about half of junior high and senior high school students drink alcohol on a monthly basis, and 14% of teens have been intoxicated at least once in the past year. Nearly 8% of teens who drink say they drink at least five or more alcoholic drinks in a row (binge drink).”

National Survey on Drug Use and Health says that 8.9% of 15 year olds use marijuana with the percent increasing each year to 20.4% by age 18. Marijuana is the second most commonly used substance among adolescents after alcohol. Unfortunately, fewer adolescents believe that marijuana use is a threat to their health than in the past. This belief is undermining prevention efforts.

As children continue to find new ways to connect with each other on a range of devices and platforms it is increasingly important to help them make smarter and safer choices about who they talk to and what they share online, especially with an increase of groomers online. It’s estimated that 1 in 4 of 8 to 11-year-olds and 3 in 4 of 12 to 15-year-olds has a social media profile, with 1 in 4 children experiencing something upsetting on a social networking site. In 2017, the Internet Watch Foundation identified over 78,000 URLs containing child sexual abuse images.