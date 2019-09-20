Comets and Panthers make easy work of Cavaliers in conference play

Comets and Panthers make easy work of Cavaliers
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
The losing woes remained in full effect for the Carlinville High School boys’ soccer team as South Central conference action got underway last week.
The Cavaliers were hoping to turn over a new leaf in the opening portion of their conference schedule, but came up empty-handed against Greenville and Pana.
“We’re still finding our way,” said Carlinville head coach Tim Johnson. “We’ve learned some difficult lessons so far, but those are the ones that will help us to become our best come postseason.”
**********************
The Comets came into Sept. 10 without a win in their previous seven games, but their perfomance against Carlinville made that hard to believe.
Greenville erupted for eight goals, including five in the first half in an 8-0 win.
Levi Yudinsky, Trieton Park and Zaiden Reese all had two shots at the net for the Cavies, but Greenville goalkeeper Brock Kenny made eight saves and kept Carlinville off the scoreboard.
************************
The Cavies suffered through a similar first half at Loveless Park against Pana Sept. 12.
Pana’s 5-1 triumph dropped Carlinville to 1-8-1 overall and 0-2 in the South Central conference.
Brock Goodman ended Carlinville’s week-long scoring drought with 7:32 to go in the half, but the Panthers had already struck for three scores of their own.
Pana would proceed to avenge Goodman’s effort on a goal by Jacob Dudra a minute later.
Dudra was joined by Jace Christer, Lane Funneman, Lucas Holthaus and Brenden Schoonover on the Panthers’ scoring list.
************************
Carlinville will host Gillespie (Sept. 19) and Williamsville (Sept. 23) at Loveless Park, then travel to Hillsboro Sept. 24. All matches begin at 5 p.m.
Carlinville, Jerseyville, East-Alton Wood River, Greenville, Staunton and Civic Memorial will be participating in Saturday’s Carlinville Junior Varsity Extravaganza. Games begin at 9 a.m.