Comerford sets best times in pool

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (Nov. 9, 2017) – The Bearsharktopus Aquatics Swim Team made the long trek to Crawfordsville, Ind. to compete in the Sugar Creek Swim Club Pumpkin Paddle Invitational. Garrett Comerford, 11, of Carlinville, earned new best times in 200 IM (3:15.76), 100 free (1:15.61) – a new B cut, 50 breast (54.75), 200 free (2:48.00), 50 back (41.80), 100 fly (1:44.13), 100 breast (1:53.57), and 50 free (33.30) – a new B cut.

Sydney Rudolph, 18, of Staunton, swam to a new best time in 100 free (1:18.72).

The Bearsharktopus Team will compete next in Springfield the weekend of November 17-19. For any questions or would like any information about joining or supporting the growing team please contact Parent Liason Kendra Wright at kendranwright@icloud.com or 217-556-6890 or Jodi Speiser at jodispeiser492001@yahoo.com or 217-556-8853.

Garrett Comerford relaxes prior to the start of a race in the pool. Photo/provided