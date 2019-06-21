Colton C. Bunn

Colton Charles Bunn, 3, of Gillespie, died at St Louis Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, Thursday, June 6, 2019.

He was born April 27, 2016, in St. Louis, to Kenneth Bradley Bunn and Jamie Nicole (Marra) Bunn of Gillespie.

He is survived by his parents, one brother, Dominic Bunn; grandfather, Kenny (Betty Cerutti) Bunn of Gillespie; grandmother, Rosemary (Leon Brown) Bunn of Gillespie; and grandparents, Jim (Jill) Marra of Staunton.

Visitation was held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services were Tuesday, June 18, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie the with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Ring 14 U.S.A. (Genetic Disorder). Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie was in charge of the arrangements.