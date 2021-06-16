Collected Boutique opens in Carlinville

By TORI HARTSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On June 4, Collected Boutique officially opened for business on 126 S. Broad Street in Carlinville. Collected, a boutique business by Marcy Welsh, is home to many one-of-a-kind vintage furniture, decorations and other items. Along with inventory in the store, Welsh can also provide custom finds by request.

Welsh has been running Collected as an online business for the past year. Originally from Raymond, she has been living in Carlinville for the past 7 years and also works full-time as a teacher.

“I was selling on Facebook and Instagram for a while, but now I’m really excited to expand the business with the store location,” said Welsh. “I’ve always had an entrepreneurial side to me; my mother is a wedding planner and a florist, and my grandpa owned a store in Raymond.

My grandpa loved antiques and vintage finds, and he definitely passed that onto me. Collected has all sorts of unique vintage items, and I am so excited to take this next step in following my passion.”

Since Welsh also works as a teacher, the store will be most active in the summer but also opened occasionally on weekends and weekday evenings during school.

“We post our weekly hours on Facebook and Instagram every week, and we also post the hours on a sign outside of the store, so be sure to check while we are still solidifying our schedule.”

This week, Collected will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they will also have a venue at Shop the Avenue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Collected Boutique can be found on Facebook and Instagram @shop.collected.boutique, at their website www.shopcollectedboutique.com and by phone at 217-299-1183.