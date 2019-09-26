Coal Country Sports Complex cookout Saturday, Sept. 28

The Coal Country Sports Complex Foundation will be holding a cookout at Randy’s Market in Gillespie Saturday, Sept. 28. Serving will start at 10 a.m. and continue until all sandwiches are sold.

Pork burgers, butterfly pork chops, water and soda will be available.

Come out and support the continued development of the area’s sports complex. The Coal Country Sports Complex Foundation Board of Directors thanks those in advance for supporting the fund-raising efforts.