Coal Country Fall Festival Sept. 28

With attractions for people of all ages, the Coal Country Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival ushers in the autumn season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, in Benld’s City Park.

The CCCC Fall Festival is a last fling of the summer or first event of the fall where area families can get out, have fun and enjoy great food before the cooler weather arrives. There are attractions to appeal to all ages in the family to bring a lot of people into the area and promote our region as a great place to do business.

The annual festival has continuous free entertainment throughout the day and free displays and the perennial free train rides on the Coal Country Choo Choo.

One of the main features of the Fall Festival has always been vendors who bring a myriad of products to Coal Country. There are upward of 65 arts and crafts exhibitors, a variety of food vendors, and the opportunity for local businesses who are members of the Chamber to introduce the public to their goods and services.

Each year, the CCCC tries to bring in new faces to the vendor booths and hope for interest from volunteers who will share in the fun of the lively busy atmosphere of the day. Even though a large portion of the vendors have been here for many years, they are always looking for new and interesting people and wares. If you have a product and are looking for a place to sell where many people will be browsing and searching for gifts with autumn, Christmas and other seasonal ideas, the CCCC Fall Festival is a great one day place to be, stated festival organizers.

Email mrer@madisontelco.com or coalcountrychamberofcommerce@gmail.com and provide a name, type of product, and all contact information. An application will be emailed or sent via mail.

Also, for those interested, drop in at Hebenstreit Apartments in downtown Benld (218 E. Central), for an application or call Mickey at 217-710-5218 or CCCC President Margie at 217-835-2222.

The Chamber waives the booth fee for non-profit groups such as churches and 501c organizations. They also adhere to a rule that most representatives of brand name products are limited to one representative per product.

A mission of the Coal Country Chamber of Commerce is to bring people from outside the area to see what local businesses, especially its members, have to offer. To that end, CCCC members sponsor exhibits during the Festival to promote their products and services free of charge. Some of these local businesses will be selling their products.

Other Chamber members will be giving out informational items or “fun freebies” to help people know about their services. In the past few years a couple of these local members have used their booths to have a spot for children to play a game or to serve a snack.

As for volunteers, the CCCC can use people who can help in the concession stand at the festival, help with setting up and also cleaning up. Email mrer@madisontelco.com or call President Margie at 217-835-2222.

CCCC activities are featured on the Coal Country Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.