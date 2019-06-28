CNB Bank & trust presents “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

CNB Bank & trust presents “Hotel Transylvania 3:

CNB Bank & Trust will present “Hotel Translyvania 3: Summer Vacation” Tuesday, June 25, as part of Macoupin County Fair Preview night.

Refreshments of popcorn, Dippin’ Dots and Dole Whip will be provided. CNB also will provide water.

The movie is scheduled to start at dusk. Originally released in the summer of 2018, the movie is one hour and 37 minutes in length. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

This is the first time CNB has held its annual movie night at the fairgrounds.

Fire trucks, antique tractors and more will be on display.

Admission to the fair is free that night.The preview night includes twilight harness racing starting at 6 p.m. There is a $2 charge for a race program.

A Kiddie Tractor Pull is scheduled for Tuesday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Herman Franke Pavilion.

The official fair opening is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. with the singing of the “Star- Spangled Banner.”

There will be an antique tractor parade. The Smoky Jennings pavilion will be open for beverages and fish, starting at 3 p.m.