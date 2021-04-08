Cnb bank & Trust donates $1,000 to library roof project

Cnb bank & Trust donates $1,000 to library

Employees of CNB Bank & Trust present a donation for $1,000 to the Carlinville Public Library during a ceremony at the bank’s Carlinville location on Friday, March 26. The donation will help the library pay for a new roof, and reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to the Carlinville community. Photo provided.

By Tom Emery

Enquirer~Democrat contributor

A donation from CNB Bank & Trust has added to the fundraising efforts of the Carlinville Public Library to pay for a new roof.

CNB contributed $1,000 to the project during a ceremony at the bank on Friday, March 26. The gift is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to the Carlinville community.

“We’re just thrilled with their generosity,” said Janet Howard, the Director of the Carlinville Public Library. “We really appreciate their support of the community, and our library.”

The donation was part of the bank’s Jeans/Casual Friday initiative, a fun weekly program that is geared to help the community. Each week, anyone who wants to participate in Jeans/Casual Friday donates $2. Employees who choose not to dress casual on Friday also have the chance to donate, and many do.

When the fund reaches a certain level, the money is donated to a needed cause in the community. Recent donations include the COVID-19 project of the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, as well as food service for everyone who worked COVID-19 clinics at the Macoupin County Public Health Department.

“The employees of the bank do these kind of things to help their community,” remarked Howard. “As members of the community, they also wanted to help us, and we are very grateful for it.”

For more information on how to donate to the library’s effort, call 217-854-3505 or email mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.