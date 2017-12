CMS Warriors team photos

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 7, 2017) – Members of the eighth grade Carlinville Middle School Warriors basketball team, front row, from left, are: Jacob Petrovich, Kyle Carriker, Charlie Kessinger, Damon Sharp, Aiden Tiburzi and Kai Williams. Back row: Coach Shay Kellerman, Mason Duckels, Carson Wiser, Aaron Wills, Collin Kreipe, Zane Long and manager Mason Bollinger.

Members of the seventh grade Carlinville Middle School Warriors basketball team, front row, from left, are: Nick Rainey, Sam Quarton, Zach Reels, Ethan Gibbel, Henry Kufa. Back row: Coach Shay Kellerman, Justin Paul, Dane Boatman, Colin Harris, Ryenn Hart, manager Mason Bollinger.