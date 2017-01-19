CMS volleyball opens season

Seventh Grade Volleyball

Members of the Carlinville Warriors seventh grade volleyball team, front row, from left, include Braylee Gilmore, Lauren West, Megan Dunn, Sophie Ruffatto, Catie Sims, Lauren Summers, Briana Sanchez, Annabelle Hulin. Back row: Manager Destiny Burcham, Ella Walker, Grace Wilton, Adrienne Tracy, Jill Stayton, Farris Howard, Alexis Norwood, Karly Lambert and coach Kaitie Hammann.

Eighth grade volleyball

Members of the eighth grade Carlinville Warriors volleyball team, front row, from left, are: Gracie Reels, Lexy West, Eryn Seal, Whitney Stahl, Madie Gillock, Shelbey Syrcle, Loralei Wofford. Back row: Head coach Kaitie Hammann, Matilda Mitchell, Ella Schwab, Hayley Turner, Madeline Bouillon, Madison Wieties, Maycee Gall, Paris Cousett and manager Anna Rogers.