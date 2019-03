CMS students compete in spelling bee

Carlinville Middle School students who participated in the Macoupin County Spelling Bee on Feb. 20 were, from left, Will Meyer, seventh grade; Cheyanne Adams, sixth grade; Nate Dyer, sixth grade; Tomas Cottingham, eighth grade; Madalynn Bloome, eighth grade; and John Bray, seventh grade. Photo provided by Hillary Mansfield.