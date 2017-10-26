CMS girls compete against Auburn, Greenfield

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 26, 2017) – Carlinville eighth grade girls basketball team earned a pair of wins while the seventh grade team lost a pair of contests in recent action.

Against Auburn, the eighth grade Warriors won a 25-23 decision. Jill Stayton led the way for CMS with eight points; Karly Lambert six; Peyton Drew four; Alexis Norwood three; Morgan Broaddus two and Lillie Reels two.

Carlinville outscored Greenfield 26-22 for a win last Thursday on the road.

Stayton had 15 points; Norwood added five; Drew four and Broaddus two points.

Seventh grade

Carlinville lost to Auburn in a tight 17-14 decision.

Reels had six points; Malia Buford added four, while Acacia Dyer and Morgan Carrino scored two each.

CMS lost to Greenfield 27-15. Reels and Dyer had four points each. Kayla Quarton added three; Piper Tieman two and Carrino two points.