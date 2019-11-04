CMS girls’ basketball splits with Southwestern

Defenders, from left, Braley Wiser (23), Piper Tieman and Chloe Pope (12) attempt to prevent an entry pass into the post during Carlinville Middle School’s eighth grade girls basketball game against Southwestern. The Piasa Birds won 31-16. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Daniel Winningham.

On Monday, the Carlinville Middle School girls’ basketball teams hosted Southwestern and traded blowouts.

*********************

The seventh grade girls went the entire game without allowing a made field goal and dominated the Piasa Birds, 21-1.

Jordyn Loveless led CMS with eight points, including four in the first quarter.

Hannah Gibson added six tallies and put the finishing touches on the victory with a pair of baskets in the final six minutes.

Braley Wiser (four points) and Isabella Tiburzi (two points) also got in on the scoring for Carlinville.

The seventh graders improved to 12-2 with the win.

**********************

The CMS eighth grade squad only trailed 13-10 at the half, but Southwestern caught fire and pulled away for 31-16 victory.

Loveless and Wiser each contributed for a team-leading five points for the Cavies in defeat.

The loss dropped Carlinville to 6-7.

**********************

CMS travels to Gillespie Friday, Nov. 1. The seventh graders tip off at 4:30 p.m. The eighth grade showdown will follow at 5:30 p.m.